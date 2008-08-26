Stuck Scaffold Leaves Window Washers Hanging

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Two window washers whose basket scaffold got stuck on the outside of a New York City skyscraper have been safely removed from their perch on the 30th floor.

The NYPD says it received a 911 call at 8:34 a.m. today of two window washers unable to move their basket while working on a Times Square building. Police emergency services units were able to remove an adjacent window and bring the two workers inside unharmed.

The street below, Seventh Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets, was briefly closed during the maneuver.