The New York Sun

Join
National

Stuck Scaffold Leaves Window Washers Hanging

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two window washers whose basket scaffold got stuck on the outside of a New York City skyscraper have been safely removed from their perch on the 30th floor.

The NYPD says it received a 911 call at 8:34 a.m. today of two window washers unable to move their basket while working on a Times Square building. Police emergency services units were able to remove an adjacent window and bring the two workers inside unharmed.

The street below, Seventh Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets, was briefly closed during the maneuver.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use