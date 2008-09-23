The New York Sun

Suspected Counterfeiter Faces Felony Charges

The New York Sun
A man who allegedly counterfeited American currency, checks and money orders faces felony counterfeiting charges, the Manhattan district attorney, Robert Morgenthau, announced yesterday.

According to the district attorney’s office, Malikim “Xavier” Brown, 36, was arrested last Thursday after police posed as buyers and arranged a meeting with him. A search of his apartment yielded more than $25,000 in counterfeit currency; an elaborate computer scanning and printing system; dozens of phony checks and money orders from several major banks, and forged government documents. Police say they discovered Mr. Brown’s alleged counterfeit activity after they investigated him for selling pirated copies of software programs on Craigslist.

