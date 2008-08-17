The New York Sun

Join
National

Taxi Hops Times Square Curb, Six Tourists Hurt

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police say a taxi has hurtled onto a curb and hit six people in the heart of Times Square, but all their injuries appear minor.

Police say the cab hit another taxi in the tourist hub around 10 a.m. today. One of the cabs veered onto the sidewalk and hit bystanders in front of the Times Square military recruiting station, which sits on a traffic island in the middle of the bustling area.

The victims have been taken to a hospital. No further details are immediately available.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use