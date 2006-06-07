Teacher Tries To Take Leave To Serve Jail Time

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A city teacher convicted of stealing from elderly women tried to take a leave of absence to serve prison time in New Jersey, and now that he’s out school leaders say he’s not welcome back to the classroom.

Thomas Everett didn’t properly report his arrest or conviction to the right authorities, grounds for dismissal, school investigators said yesterday. But Everett, a disbarred lawyer who taught social studies at Sheepshead Bay High School in Brooklyn, said he hopes to teach again someday.

His strange tale was uncovered earlier this year when he submitted a request for an unpaid leave of absence lasting 60 to 90 days. In the late January request, he wrote that he had “problems with the State of New Jersey Judicial System” and “must fulfill an obligation to the State.”

That raised a few flags.

The office of the lead schools investigator, Richard Condon, soon learned that Everett, who lived in West Caldwell, N.J., was convicted in Essex County of misappropriating entrusted funds and theft by deception. The charges stemmed from allegations that he stole more than $1 million from elderly women who hired him to execute their estates in the 1990s. The investigators’ report did not specify the victims’ ages but referred to them as elderly and said two had been in nursing homes and had died.

In late January, Everett was sentenced to serve up to three years in prison but apparently anticipated a truncated sentence and submitted the application for the short leave.

The length of time it took to arrest and convict Everett allowed him to slip through the hiring cracks, Mr. Condon said.

“We get some strange ones, but this one is a little different,” said Mr. Condon, who was recommending that the schools not take back Everett, whose leave request was denied.

Dogged by allegations, Everett was disbarred in 2002 and turned to teaching. He told Mr. Condon’s office that when he applied to the schools he said he was under investigation but was told he had to report only arrests and convictions.

He began teaching in the fall of 2003.