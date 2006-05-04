Teacher Who Claims Cable Company Harassed Her Wins an Apology

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

YONKERS – The retired schoolteacher who denied watching porn, wrestling, and gangsta rap on pay-per-view and disputed her $1,126 cable bill has won her battle with Cablevision – and an apology.

Claudia Lee, 62, of Yonkers, had claimed that the cable company was harassing her and insisting on payment of the hefty bill that arrived shortly after she bundled her phone, Internet, and cable television services.

The company insisted that someone in her home must have ordered the extra services, but Ms. Lee, who lives alone, said she didn’t. The only regular visitor to her house her 81-year-old mother, she said, “and I don’t think she wants to watch porn.”

In a statement issued yesterday, Cablevision said it was continuing its investigation, but it said that “As a courtesy to a long-standing customer, we have credited the account in full for all disputed pay-per-view orders and apologized to Ms. Lee for her negative customer experience.”