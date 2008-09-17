The New York Sun

Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement

The Teamsters union is poised to ratify a new contract with the city, having reached a tentative agreement yesterday.

At a press conference at City Hall yesterday, Mayor Bloomberg announced the proposed settlement with Local 237 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents some 9,000 city workers. In a statement, Mr. Bloomberg said the deal “allows the City to fairly compensate the members of Local 237, who provide vital city services.” The agreement features two 4% wage increases and .25% in additional compensation over the next two years, as well as a $200-per-retiree contribution to the union’s Retiree Health and Welfare Funds.

“We have delivered the best possible contract we could for our members,” the president of the union, Gregory Floyd, said yesterday in a statement. “This agreement provides fair wage increases, which our members need.”

