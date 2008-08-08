The New York Sun

The Sun’s Earlier Coverage of the New York-London Rivalry

New York & London: Tale of Two Cities
Is London the New New York? Or Is It the Other Way Around?
The list of parallels between New York and London has always been long, but lately, with booming economies in both cities and trendy restaurants moving into old industrial neighborhoods, the two are looking more like mirror images.

If London Were a Stock, Its Price Would Be Soaring
In the last five years, London has seen an explosion of hedge fund, private equity, and stock market activity, transforming the city into a formidable rival to New York’s Wall Street from merely a strong financial center.

Art Scenes Duel Across the Atlantic
The London contemporary art scene is booming, what with the opening of the Tate Modern six years ago, the mega-collector Charles Saatchi’s various acquisitions, and the movement of Young British Artists that he helped spawn.

Goodbye, Shepherd’s Pie
The pubs that served shepherd’s pie and fish and chips have been overshadowed by relaxed New York-style cafes featuring dishes like seared tuna with wasabi vinaigrette.

New York and London
Competition is healthy, and there are certainly some policy steps that New York can take, particularly in respect of tax cuts and civil legal reform, to keep our competitive edge. For now, though, we are mindful that the competition that matters most in the world isn’t between London and New York, but between cities and nations that operate on the pluralistic, free, capitalist, and democratic principles by which those two English-speaking cities run, and those who would subvert them and send the world back into the Dark Ages.

Tale of Two Cities
The series of articles by our Jill Gardiner on the similarities between London and New York is a reminder that New York, while it is the greatest city of them all, nonetheless exists in a competitive global market.

