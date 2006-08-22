The New York Sun

Join
National

To Boost Number of College Applicants, City Will Pay for Tests

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
DEBORAH KOLBEN
DEBORAH KOLBEN

In an attempt to boost the number of New York City students who apply to college, Mayor Bloomberg announced yesterday that the city is picking up the tab for high school students who want to take the warm-up test for the SATs.

The city inked a $1.2 million deal with the College Board to offer the Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test for free to all sophomores and juniors. The test normally costs $12.

Used to help prepare students for the official college acceptance exam, the PSAT also can help students earn certain merit scholarships. Less than one-third of the city’s 150,000 sophomores and juniors took the PSAT last year, however.

The city’s schools chancellor, Joel Klein, announced the plan yesterday with Mr. Bloomberg at the Department of Education headquarters at the Tweed Courthouse. Mr. Klein said the tests also could be used to help teachers determine students’ problem areas and decide where more Advanced Placement classed could be added.

“Providing a sound education for our children also means preparing them to take on the rigors of higher education and the college classroom,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

He acknowledged that college was not right for all students, but said the city should provide the opportunity.

“We’re not trying to force everyone to go to college. What we’re trying to do is give everyone the knowledge and opportunity and let their parents and teachers know where they stand so that they can provide the help to further their education,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

The next PSAT will be offered October 18.

DEBORAH KOLBEN
DEBORAH KOLBEN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use