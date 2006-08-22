To Boost Number of College Applicants, City Will Pay for Tests

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In an attempt to boost the number of New York City students who apply to college, Mayor Bloomberg announced yesterday that the city is picking up the tab for high school students who want to take the warm-up test for the SATs.

The city inked a $1.2 million deal with the College Board to offer the Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test for free to all sophomores and juniors. The test normally costs $12.

Used to help prepare students for the official college acceptance exam, the PSAT also can help students earn certain merit scholarships. Less than one-third of the city’s 150,000 sophomores and juniors took the PSAT last year, however.

The city’s schools chancellor, Joel Klein, announced the plan yesterday with Mr. Bloomberg at the Department of Education headquarters at the Tweed Courthouse. Mr. Klein said the tests also could be used to help teachers determine students’ problem areas and decide where more Advanced Placement classed could be added.

“Providing a sound education for our children also means preparing them to take on the rigors of higher education and the college classroom,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

He acknowledged that college was not right for all students, but said the city should provide the opportunity.

“We’re not trying to force everyone to go to college. What we’re trying to do is give everyone the knowledge and opportunity and let their parents and teachers know where they stand so that they can provide the help to further their education,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

The next PSAT will be offered October 18.