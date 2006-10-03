The New York Sun

Join
National

To Fight Obesity, Open Schoolyards, Promoters of Council Resolution Say

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
SARAH GARLAND
SARAH GARLAND

The benefits of unlocking school playgrounds during off hours would outweigh any extra costs, supporters of a resolution being debated in City Council today claim.

Most of the city’s schoolyards — which together cover a space bigger than Central Park — are kept closed during evening hours and on weekends. A council resolution calls on the city to open all playgrounds during off hours, though it doesn’t outline who would be responsible for the extra maintenance and security duty or how much it would cost.

“Given the fight to curtail obesity … I think all of that is worth it,” the sponsor of the resolution, Council Member Gale Brewer, said. “I don’t know the exact cost, but it’s not billions or millions. I think it’s worth whatever funding.”

Ms. Brewer said the proposal would complement the Bloomberg administration’s push to improve the health of city residents by promoting exercise for children. In a report released in July in support of her proposal, Ms. Brewer cited a city health department study showing that the obesity rate among preschoolers in city Head Start programs is more than double the national average.

The executive director of New Yorkers for Parks, Christian DiPalermo, said the proposal could cost millions of dollars, but is worth it.

“It would be a big benefit for our children. It’s definitely in the millions, but it’s a worthy cause,” Mr. DiPalermo said. “We can find the dollars.”

Of 1,020 schoolyards, 19% currently stay open during evening and weekend hours, according to Ms. Brewer’s report. The city Parks Department and the Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit group, oversee those schoolyards in off hours, and Ms. Brewer suggested those agencies could help keep the others open.

A Parks Department spokesman referred a request for comment to the Department of Education, which would not comment before its planned testimony on the resolution at the council hearing today. In the past, education department representatives have said it is up to individual school principals to decide if their schoolyards can stay open during off hours.

SARAH GARLAND
SARAH GARLAND

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use