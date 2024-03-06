New York to Send State Military Forces Underground as Subway Crime Surges

Subway riders also will soon see an increase in bag checks during their daily commutes.

Mayor Hochul is enlisting significant state resources to combat the skyrocketing rates of violent crime in New York City’s underground.

In a five point plan announced Wednesday, Ms. Hochul said that 750 members of the National Guard and 250 police officers of New York State and of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be deployed to work in the city’s subway system. This adds to the more than 1,000 New York Police Department officers who were stationed underground last month.

This development comes amid a surge in violent attacks underground, including the unprovoked attack on a 64-year-old man at Penn Station on Monday. Data released by the NYPD last week discloses that transit crime is up 13 percent this year compared to the same period in 2022. Transit crime decreased in February by more than 15 percent compared to February of 2023, following a 45 percent increase this year, a surge fueled by grand larcenies.

Ms. Hochul is also bringing in additional teams to handle crimes involving people who appear mentally ill. She is placing the responsibility on judges and district attorneys to keep repeat offenders out of the transit system, advocating for a state law that would ban people from riding the subway or buses for three years if they are convicted of attacking a passenger.

Subway riders also will soon see an increase in bag checks during their daily commutes. Mayor Adams announced on Tuesday that police officers will intensify random bag searches in the subway and that two high-tech weapons detection systems are being developed to identify threats like guns.