Travel in Upstate New York Improves but Many Roads Are Closed, ‘Unsafe’

BINGHAMTON – Travel throughout flood-stricken regions of upstate New York improved yesterday, a week after record-setting rains pushed the Susquehanna River and other waterways over their banks.

The New York State Canal Corporation said it had reopened the Oswego Canal and portions of the Erie and Champlain canals, but the Mohawk River section of the Erie Canal between Rotterdam Junction and Fort Plain remained closed because of dangerous conditions.

Canal officials said that section would likely be closed for another two to three weeks. Due to heavy damage, Lock 10 in Cranesville in Montgomery County is expected to be closed for up to two months.

In Delaware County, officials lifted a travel ban but said people were still being advised not to drive unless necessary, a county spokeswoman, Nicole Franzese, said.

“We’re asking people to use extreme caution because some of the roads are still unsafe,” she said.

Many roads remained closed and the county continues to be under a state of emergency, Ms. Franzese said. She said the declaration will remain in place until further notice.

“It gives towns and villages authority to do what they need to do,” she said.

Curfews were still in place for Sidney and Walton. Boil-water advisories also remained in place for those communities. About four dozen people remained in shelters in Hancock, Walton, and Sidney.

In Otsego County, officials said they expected to suspend a state of emergency tomorrow afternoon. More than 70 roads remained closed there yesterday.

The American Red Cross said at least 850 homes across the area were either destroyed or had “major damage” from the floods. That included 589 homes in Chenango County, 115 homes in Delaware County, and 146 homes in Otsego County.

The state transportation commissioner, Thomas Madison, said only 11 sections of state roads and bridges remained closed as of yesterday. At its peak, the flooding had shut down 138 state roads and bridges.