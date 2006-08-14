Two in Queens Face Charges of Hate Crimes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Two white Queens men screamed racial slurs early Saturday morning as they slammed their Toyota into a Lexus belonging to group of Asian men in Douglaston, punched one in the head, beat another with a steering-wheel lock, and then injured police officers who tried to detain them, prosecutors say.

The men, 19-year-old Kevin Brown of Flushing and 20-year-old Paul Heavey of Little Neck, have been charged with hate crime assault by the Queens district attorney, Richard Brown. They face numerous other criminal charges.

“The defendants’ alleged actions are a throwback to a dark time and place in American history, and are an affront to civilized society,” the district attorney said in a statement.

Mr. Brown is not related to the district attorney.

Messrs. Brown and Heavey were arraigned yesterday, with bail set at $10,000 for Mr. Heavey and $20,000 for Mr. Brown. If convicted, the men face prison terms that range from eight to 15 years.

One of the victims who was punched, John Lu, 19, suffered lacerations and has several loose teeth. Mr. Lu has been released from the hospital, a spokesman for the district attorney said.

Another victim, Reynold Liang, also 19, was punched and kicked and struck with an automobile anti-theft device that he tried to use to defend himself. He is being treated for a possible fractured skull.

Once they finished beating Mr. Liang with the metal bar, prosecutors say, the duo fled in their brown Toyota.

They were spotted by police officers about 20 minutes later. As an officer tried to arrest the two in connection with the attack, prosecutors say, Kevin Brown shifted the Toyota into drive. The car crashed into the police cruiser and injured an arresting officer. Mr. Brown later flailed his arms while police tried to handcuff him, prompting prosecutors to file additional charges of resisting arrest.

Calls to the homes and the attorneys of the accused were not answered yesterday.