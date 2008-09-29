Two Shooting Suspects Are Sought

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police are investigating the murder of a man in Morningside Heights who was found dead yesterday morning.

Police say they discovered Roy Huntley Jr., 24, behind 261 W. 112th St., suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead on the scene. No arrests have been made yet in the case and police say a homicide investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in font of 1150 Elder Ave. in the Bronx. Two others were wounded in the gunfire. Police have not released the name of the deceased.