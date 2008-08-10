Verizon Says It Has Reached Deal With Two Unions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The telecommunications company Verizon says it has concluded negotiations with unions representing 65,000 workers and has new contracts. The three-year contracts are subject to union ratification.

Verizon says the contracts include wage increases totaling 10.5% over three years.

The Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers had threatened to strike Verizon Communications Inc. at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow if no agreements were reached.