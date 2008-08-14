Upper East Side Lottery System Criticized

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

About 10 Upper East Side children have yet to find out where they will go to school in a few weeks, after the Department of Education placed them in classes that have no room for more students, lawmakers will say at a press conference today.

Parents of kindergartners said they received letters in June from the Department of Education placing their children in a popular Upper East Side elementary school, P.S. 158. But when they contacted the school more than two months ago, they were told there were no available spots. They have been in limbo ever since, Assemblyman Micah Kellner, a Democrat who represents the Upper East Side, said.

The parents live in a zone once served by P.S. 151, an elementary school that closed in 2000, leaving them subject to a lottery system that assigns their children to schools across the city.

Mr. Kellner and Council Member Jessica Lappin will hold a press conference today to call on the education department to rezone the neighborhood that P.S. 151 used to serve and assign it to another school.

“Families shouldn’t have to look forward to a lottery. They should simply know they are going to a zoned school,” Mr. Kellner said.

A spokesman for the education department, Andrew Jacob, said no placement error had taken place. He said 100 students entered the neighborhood’s lottery but that 10 took longer than usual to place because of parents’ requests for schools that were already overcrowded.

Mr. Jacob said all 100 students have now been placed in schools and they should receive notification in the mail or by phone shortly.