USS Kearsage’s Futuristic Gizmos Are Eye-Popping Delights

The futuristic gadgets in the hanger bay of the USS Kearsarge could inspire James Bond’s awe.

Among several other inventions that one day could find their way into the hands of soldiers and sailors, there are binocular attachments that allow for non-radio voice communication between two people situated up to three miles apart; software that restores and translates documents within seconds, and a virtual reality sphere that simulates three-dimensional combat conditions.

The products are on public display for Fleet Week – the annual celebration that brings thousands of servicemen and -women to the city’s shores.

While some city residents tested the instruments, others were dialing the city’s non-emergency helpline, 311, to report loud noises and low-flying planes – part of an air show put on by the Navy’s Blue Angels pilots yesterday morning. By 3:30 p.m., 311 had logged 853 air show-related inquiries – up from 375 last year, a deputy press secretary for Mayor Bloomberg, Sylvia Alvarez, said. Operators had been briefed about the air show early in the day and were able to reassure callers that there was no cause for concern, according to Ms. Alvarez, who said she did not know how many calls were placed to 911.

Back on USS Kearsarge, one of eight U.S. Navy ships in New York for Fleet Week, high-tech companies showed off their inventions to troops and civilians. For example, passersby could try out the binocular gear, called LightSpeed, developed by San Diego-based Torrey Pines Logic, or simulate urban warfare in the socalled VirtuSphere, created by an eponymous company out of Redmond, Wash.

After taking a spin in the VirtuSphere yesterday afternoon, a 28-year-old Marine Corps sergeant, Jason Fetter, called the invention “a great place to practice movements and tactics.”

Other technologies displayed on the vessel, which is docked at Manhattan’s Pier 88 through Tuesday, include a lightweight mortar system; several unmanned aerial surveillance vehicles, and a turbine-engine missile able to travel at three times the speed of sound. Some of the gear is already being used in small-scale, trial programs.

The technological research and product development is funded in part by the Office of Naval Research, which distributes nearly $1.7 billion a year in grants and contracts to universities, private companies, nonprofit research institutes, and government laboratories to invent and test products.

“These are the revolutionary things that the Navy and Marine Corps will be using 10 or 20 years from now,” a spokesman for the Office of Naval Research, Daniel Dayton, said. “We think it’s important to show it off to the taxpayers who make it all possible.”

In addition to the U.S. Navy vessels, two U.S. Coast Guard ships and one British Navy ship are participating in New York’s Fleet Week – bringing to city shores some 4,000 active duty servicemen and -women.