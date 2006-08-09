War Protesters Attack University’s Web Site

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Hackers protesting the Israel-Lebanon war broke into Yeshiva University’s Web site yesterday and changed the content to read “Lebanon-israel … STOP!” with images of injured civilians.

A Turkish person who identified himself as the lead hacker, going by the alias Eno7, said in an interview that he intends to target “government sites, Israel sites, military sites, university sites, and other important sites like NASA,” for his “anti-war and anti-poverty” messages.

While the university, whose main campus is in Washington Heights, was able to regain control of its site by midday, it still had yet to repost its content at press time. Instead it posted an apology that read in part, “We are currently undergoing maintenance and apologize for the inconvenience.” The director of the university’s information technology department, Arthur Myers, told The New York Sun it had notified the New York Police Department and the FBI.

The hacker claimed to have downloaded sensitive information from the university, but said that he would not use it.

The attack came the same day the campaign Web site of Senator Lieberman was taken down by what his aides said was an apparent malicious attack.