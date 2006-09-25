A Wedding Film Returns To Fight One More Round

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

There are lots of stories of couples being reunited, but here’s one about a couple reunited with their wedding film. Boxers often make comebacks, but this is about a film of a boxer that came back.

It all happened when the avant-garde filmmaker Jeanne Liotta, whose work includes “The Bordello of Optical Promises,” found a 16-mm film in a projector being thrown out on a sidewalk in the East Village. She brought it to the Anthology Film Archives’ Home Movie Day on August 12, where it was screened.

The program at the archives included a 1970s student movie about a mugging, a backyard tour of a home in suburban New Jersey, and gay men vacationing in Mexico in the 1960s.

But it was Ms. Liotta’s black-and-white film of a young boxer’s wedding in Brooklyn that captivated the audience. The movie begins with stunning footage of Central Park and then cuts to wedding scenes that include the bride’s room, where she and her maidens are seen primping for the walk down the aisle.

The film intrigued one audience member, Craig Lopez, who spotted the name of the bridegroom, José Torres, on a wedding invitation or poster in the film, according to a Web posting by the Anthology Film Archives archivist, Andrew Lampert.

“A long and strange series of events occurred after the screening thanks to Craig Lopez,” Mr. Lampert wrote on homemovieday.com. “He went home, googled around, and discovered that the Torres family live in NYC. He was able to get their number and made contact.”

The day of the screening was the 45th anniversary of the couple’s wedding, Mr. Lampert said said.

The Torreses are still married. Reached this week, the bride, Ramona, told The New York Sun that the wedding took place at St.Peter’s Church on Hicks Street in Brooklyn, when they were both 25. Her husband is out of town, in Las Vegas, until tomorrow, she said.

In 1965, Mr. Torres became the first Latin American to win the world light heavyweight championship, felling Willie Pastrano with “a devastating shot,” said Bert Sugar, who co-wrote a book with Mr. Torres in 1972, “Sting Like a Bee,” about Muhammad Ali. It was the only time Pastrano was knocked down in his career.

Nigerian Dick Tiger defeated Mr. Torres in 1966 and won a 15-round rematch at Madison Square Garden in 1967 that caused a riot when many spectators thought Mr. Torres should have won.

A former art director at Time magazine, Bill Powers, was 30 when he made the wedding film. “In the early 1960s, everyone wanted to do films,” he told the Sun. He used his Arriflex camera to shoot the wedding of his friend, Mr. Torres. Mr. Powers, who earned an Obie award in 1967 for directing Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame,” said he could not recall a lot about the film.

Mr. Torres practiced boxing at the Gramercy Gym with Constantine “Cus” D’Amato, once the trainer of champion Floyd Patterson and a young Mike Tyson.

Mr. Torres was “lightning fast with his hands,” Mr. Powers said.

It is unclear how the wedding film came to be in a projector on the street. According to Ms. Liotta, it got lost in a move.

The fact that it took a while for Mr. Torres to get the film may be in keeping with the style of this International Boxing Hall of Fame member: Mr. Sugar said his friend is lovable but often tardy. The author recalled the time Budd Schulberg once invited Mr. Torres to a party. The boxer arrived on time, but a month late.