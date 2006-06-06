Weld Drops Out Of Governor’s Race

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Republican Bill Weld dropped out the race for New York governor on Tuesday, paving the way for John Faso’s nomination.

The former Massachusetts governor ended his effort to be the first man since Sam Houston to be the governor of two states after he was defeated last week in a quest for the party designation by Faso, the former Assembly minority leader.

“It’s no secret I’m a believer in the utility of primaries in many contexts,” Weld said during a press conference at his Manhattan headquarters. “But I do think there’s a time to look beyond your aspirations for the bigger picture. This is not a time for a contested primary.”

“I wasn’t prepared for the stunning political performance that John Faso has delivered thus far and I believe he will continue to deliver all the way to November,” Weld said at his announcement with Faso.

“The decision he’s making today will unify the Republican Party and will give the people a very clear choice this November,” Faso said.

The more socially moderate Weld lost to the more conservative Faso by campaigning as the Republicans’ best chance to win in November in the heavily Democratic state. But many of Weld’s supporters who urged him to run, including state GOP Chairman Stephen Minarik, on Monday encouraged him to drop out.

“I applaud Bill Weld for his selfless act of courage,” Minarik said Tuesday. “His actions today will help bring unity to the Republican Party and make our party’s chances to win the governor’s race even stronger.”

Faso had just over 60 percent of the weighted vote at the state GOP convention on Long Island Thursday while Weld had under 40 percent. That assured Weld a spot on the ballot in a September primary. But Weld’s decision means the Republicans won’t have to divide their support and fundraising for a primary against Democrat Eliot Spitzer or Tom Suozzi.

Spitzer leads all candidates in polls and fundraising.

“I think he’s done the right thing,” said state Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long, when told of Weld’s decision. “That clearly gives John Faso a better shot at making this race competitive and raising the money he needs.”

Faso has the endorsement of the Conservative Party, without which no Republican has won statewide office since 1974.

Independent pollster Lee Miringoff said the Weld decision will allow Faso to set his sights clearly on the general election.

“Faso has to get people to start noticing and paying attention, and he needs to raise a lot of money in a hurry,” said Miringoff, head of Marist College’s Institute for Public Opinion. “That’s probably why getting Weld out of the picture works for him.”

And, Miringoff said the Weld decision allows the real battle to begin.

“The game plans can now be shaped and the strategies can be developed. The campaign effectively starts,” he said.

The decision came as a surprise because Weld has repeatedly said he wouldn’t drop out.

Related Editorials:

Headed South, June 6, 2006

Let Faso Run, May 23, 2006

Pataki’s Last Stand, April 24, 2006

Passing the Buck, April 10, 2006

To the Primary, December 14, 2005