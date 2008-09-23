West Side Shooting Suspect Is Sought

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police are searching for suspects in the murder of a man on Manhattan’s Upper West Side early yesterday morning.

According to police, officers responding to reports that a person had been shot on West 63rd Street between Amsterdam and West End avenues at around 2 a.m. yesterday discovered a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Emergency workers transported Dennis Bonner, 32, who lived down the street from the site of the shooting, to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.