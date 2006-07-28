Why Astor Deserves Much Better

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Why should someone who grew up in poverty in Spanish Harlem feel so upset upon learning that socialite Brooke Astor, 104, is allegedly living out her final days without the benefit of proper medical care, sleeping on a urines-melling sofa in torn nightgowns?

The reason is that it was philanthropists like Ms. Astor who made life on the mean streets bearable when I was a child. Considering her years of benevolence and charity to all New Yorkers, she deserves better treatment.

Ms. Astor gave millions to the New York Public Library, which became my refuge from a home environment that was not particularly conducive to after-school studying. Her gifts to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Natural History kept those institutions open free of charge, allowing me to roam their halls and soak up their splendid exhibits.

Back in the spring of 1999, I attended a celebration honoring the great women of the 20th century that was hosted by the city’s comptroller at the time, Alan Hevesi. Covering the event for the Staten Island Advance, I wrote: “Ironically, the one woman who stood out was philanthropist Brooke Astor who seemed truly humbled by her Lifetime Achievement award. This is a woman who has given away most of her husband Vincent Astor’s money to New York City. It was her foundation’s generosity that provided children from the slums, like myself, to enjoy so much of the city’s culture free of charge. She graced us with a few amusing remarks about her past and her husbands but she mentioned over and over what fun she had and how lucky she was to have had the opportunity to head the foundation for the past 45 years. She did not mention one complaint other than to state that she was old and that’s why she quit … She was a sweet, little old lady who gave and gave and still gives and gives. I found her refreshing especially after I noted the politically incorrect mink on the collar of her coat.”

After the official presentation was over, I went over to the very frail but elegant woman, intending to voice my gratitude. She was, however, mobbed by other well-wishers, and I asked an aide standing nearby to convey my sentiments.

It’s inconceivable to me that such a generous woman is not surrounded by comfort and a loving family. According to papers filed in court, her grandson, Phillip Marshall, has in a sworn statement charged that his 82-year-old father, Anthony Marshall — Ms. Astor’s only son — “has turned a blind eye to her, intentionally and repeatedly ignoring her health, safety, personal and household needs, while enriching himself with millions of dollars.” The allegations are being supported by such luminaries as Henry Kissinger and David Rockefeller, and he is seeking to remove his father as her guardian.

One of the reasons I’ve never fallen for the class-envy tactics of some politicians is that I’ve benefited from the largesse and noblesse oblige of the New Yorkers like Ms. Astor. Yet every major election year, the liberals’ campaigns are sullied by the politics of envy of the wealthy.

Envy is forbidden by the Ten Commandments and is one of the seven capital sins, and with good reason. Those consumed with it lead very unhappy lives. A neighbor recently got into a small debate with my husband about Social Security, and she mentioned how unfair it was that people of wealth could collect Social Security when they didn’t need it. She also went on about tax breaks for the rich. Yes, she’s a Democrat.

My husband pointed out that these rich people paid into the system and so have the same rights to collect as anyone else, regardless of need. He told her she was advocating the redistribution of wealth by the government. “I guess I’m a bit of a socialist,” she then remarked.

“No,” my husband said, “you’re a bit of a communist.”

I find that there is a hypocritical aspect to the argument of many liberals when it comes to wealth. Many are quite wealthy themselves and have no problem with the government using their taxes for programs that reward those who’ve never contributed into the system. But taxes are taken not only from the rich but also from the working middle class, who can less afford tax hikes. Tax breaks help them as well.

Having Caesar help the poor does not absolve individuals of the moral obligation to help those in need. In fact, Caesar usually does a pretty poor job of it.

There’ll be a special place in heaven for Ms. Astor, who didn’t wait for the government to tell her how to care.