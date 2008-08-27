Window Contractor Falls 12 Stories, Dies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A contractor fell 12 floors to his death in Greenwich Village yesterday, authorities said.

The 49-year-old man, whose identity was not available as of press time, was a window contractor, police said. He was performing work at 40 Fifth Ave., a residential building near the corner of Fifth Avenue and 11th Street, when he fell from the 12th floor around 4 p.m., according to a police department report.

A spokeswoman for the department said it was most likely an accident, but that the investigation into the contractor’s death was ongoing.

Police responded to a call and pronounced the man dead on arrival at the scene, according to the report. A representative from the medical examiner’s office said they had not yet reached a conclusion as to the cause of death.

The building is 15 stories tall and 79 years old, according to CityRealty.com, a real estate information Web site. The Department of Buildings could not be reached for comment.