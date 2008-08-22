Woman Who Crashed Police Van Faces 7 Charges

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A woman who stole a police van and crashed it into two other vehicles is in serious condition and facing seven criminal charges, authorities said yesterday.

Anetta Mateo, a 20-year-old from Harlem, walked into a police station at the corner of West 152nd Street and Broadway around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, exited, and managed to take control of a marked police van, police said.

She then smashed it into the rear of a parked 18-wheel delivery truck down the block, and continued driving until she hit a nearby Mercedes-Benz, the police commissioner, Raymond Kelly, told reporters yesterday.

Mr. Kelly said she was able to steal the car while officers were changing assignments. He added that Ms. Mateo may have been under the influence of drugs.

Ms. Mateo was rushed to Harlem Hospital, according to a police spokeswoman, where she was said to be in serious condition. A police officer present at the incident suffered an elbow injury and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, the spokeswoman added.