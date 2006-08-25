The New York Sun

Woman With Alzheimer’s Missing After Kennedy Flight

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman with Alzheimer’s disease vanished after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on a flight from Puerto Rico.

Carmen Beltran Perez, 68, last was seen traveling on American Airlines Flight 1416 from San Juan on Wednesday evening. She was coming to the American mainland for medical treatment.

Mrs. Perez’s family scoured the 5,000-acre Queens airport most of the evening.

“She’s probably hungry, scared, tired,” niece Geraldine Langella said yesterday. “I don’t even know what to think.”

Mrs. Perez is 5-foot-2 with a medium build and red hair and was wearing a baby blue shirt and black pants, said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs area airports.

Mrs.Perez’s family contacted the Port Authority police, who were able to reach her briefly on her cell phone about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. She told authorities she was in an industrial area before the phone went dead, Port Authority spokesman Tony Ciavolella said.

Police were looking for details on her whereabouts.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
