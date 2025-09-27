Newly Released Epstein Files Name Prominent Figures Including Musk and Prince Andrew

The scheduling documents reveal Epstein had planned meetings with other notable men, including Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel.

Congressional Democrats have released a new batch of documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that reveal connections between the late convicted sex offender and several high-profile individuals, including billionaire Elon Musk and Prince Andrew.

The files also reference planned meetings with tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, suggesting Epstein maintained relationships with powerful figures even after his 2008 conviction on charges he molested a 14-year-old girl at his Palm Beach residence.

The new documents, provided to the House Oversight Committee by Epstein’s estate, include phone logs, flight records, financial ledgers, and scheduling materials spanning from 1990 to 2019. This represents the third release of materials from the estate’s archives.

According to the records, Mr. Musk was invited to visit Epstein’s private Caribbean island in December 2014. A calendar entry dated December 6, 2014, reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)” Mr. Musk has previously said that while Epstein extended such invitations, he declined to visit.

Prince Andrew appears on a May 2000 flight manifest showing he traveled with Epstein and associate Ghislaine Maxwell from New Jersey to Florida. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for her role in Epstein’s trafficking operation. Financial records also show payments for massages for someone named “Andrew” during February and May 2000, though the identity of this individual remains unclear.

The scheduling documents reveal Epstein had planned meetings with other notable figures, including a lunch with Mr. Thiel in November 2017 and a breakfast with Mr. Bannon in February 2019 – just months before Epstein’s final arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is also mentioned in connection with a potential December 2014 breakfast gathering. Mr. Gates said in 2022 that meeting Epstein was a “mistake.”

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” Sara Guerrero, a spokeswoman for the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

“Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims. Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes. It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now.”

Republican committee members criticized the selective release of information, accusing Democrats of politicizing the investigation. A GOP spokesman claimed Democrats were “intentionally withholding documents that contain names of Democrat officials,” but declined to identify specific individuals, the BBC reported.

The timing of the relationships is significant, as many occurred after Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea agreement that required him to register as a sex offender. Critics have argued the lenient deal allowed Epstein to continue his alleged criminal activities until his 2019 arrest.

The new documents do not suggest that individuals mentioned in the files were aware of Epstein’s alleged criminal conduct. The House Oversight Committee has received more than 8,500 documents as part of its ongoing investigation into the Epstein case.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal detention facility in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death came more than a decade after his initial 2008 conviction.