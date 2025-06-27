Newsom Needles Fox News With a $787 Million Defamation Suit — Nearly the Same Amount It Was Forced To Pay Dominion

‘If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences,’ he says.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a page out of Dominion Voting’s playbook, filing a massive lawsuit against Fox News for falsely claiming that he never spoke directly with President Trump after the National Guard was sent to Los Angeles over immigration protests.

“No more lies,” Mr. Newsom said in a post on X announcing that he had filed the defamation suit.

The Democratic leader of the Golden State, who has taken on a more combative approach with the President and other Republican officials, has accused the conservative news network of reporting that he was lying about a phone call that took place between the two.

He’s seeking $787 million in damages with his suit, which was filed at the Superior Court of Delaware, the state in which Fox is incorporated. The amount is nearly identical to the $787.5 million awarded to Dominion Voting in 2023 during a settlement with the network.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Mr. Newsom said in a statement to Politico.

“Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

The suit focuses on comments by host Jesse Watters, who said on air that Newsom had lied about the call taking place earlier this month. The governor alleges that the network was motivated to “lie and distort on behalf of the President,” while both political leaders were engaged in a public tit-for-tat over the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to the city of Los Angeles after protests broke out over the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.

In a letter to Fox News officials, lawyers for Mr. Newsom stated that he was willing to drop the lawsuit “if Fox News retracts the claim that he lied when speaking about President Trump not calling him on June 9” and that Mr. Watters make a “formal on-air apology,” according to a report from CNBC.

It was during an interview on MSNBC on June 8 that Mr. Newsom first mentioned the call, which took place at 1 a.m. Eastern the day before.

At White House news conference on June 10, a reporter asked Mr. Trump when he last spoke with Mr. Newsom.

“A day ago,” the President said. “Called him to tell him, got to do a better job.”

Mr. Newsom took to social media to say that he never received a call on June 9.

“There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to.”

Mr. Newsom’s suit alleges that Fox News had employed deceptive editing to hide that Mr. Trump had said “a day ago” to frame the governor as being dishonest.

“Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him,” Mr. Watters said on his show while the chyron on the screen flashed “Gavin Lied About Trump’s Call,” according to the lawsuit.

