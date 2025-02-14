Newsom Threatens To Veto Bill From California Democrats That Would Protect Imprisoned Criminal Migrants From Deportation

Governor Newsom is threatening to veto an expansion of California’s “sanctuary” law that would prevent immigration officials from deporting illegal immigrants with criminal histories as Democratic lawmakers try to “Trump proof” the state.

The governor’s office confirmed to the Sun that he would veto Assembly Bill 15 if it makes it to his desk.

The bill would expand California’s “sanctuary” law, SB 54, to prevent California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials from cooperating with immigration enforcement officials. Specifically, it would prevent prison workers from holding an individual in custody if ICE requests it. Prison workers would be prohibited from sharing an individual’s release date with federal officials or complying with information requests, and they would also be prevented from transferring officials to ICE custody.

California’s existing sanctuary state law prohibits state and local officials from arresting or investigating individuals for immigration enforcement purposes. However, it provides an exemption for ICE to take custody of illegal immigrants who were convicted of felonies. According to state data, California has transferred more than 10,500 inmates to ICE custody since 2019.

Mr. Newsom has previously vetoed two bills similar to AB 15.

The promise to veto AB 15 comes as state officials are trying to find ways to protect immigrants from Mr. Trump’s mass deportation operation. On Friday, Mr. Newsom signed a package of laws that are meant to resist the president’s agenda.

One law allocates $25 million for the state to mount legal battles challenging the federal government. Another law allocates $25 million to spend on legal groups that defend immigrants facing deportation. Critics of the latter law expressed concern that those funds could be used to protect migrants who have been convicted of felonies. However, Mr. Newsom said in a statement that the money would be used for “safeguarding the civil rights of California’s most vulnerable residents.”

Mr. Newsom’s vow to veto the bill comes as the Trump administration has warned state and local officials that they could face charges if they do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement actions.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Bondi announced that the Justice Department is suing New York. Ms. Bondi said the lawsuit was focused on New York’s Green Light Law, which lets illegal immigrants apply for diver’s licenses and prevents immigration enforcement officials from accessing driver’s license records.

Ms. Bondi filed a similar lawsuit against officials in Illinois last week for what she said was obstruction of federal immigration enforcement.