Nicki Minaj Will Address UN With Waltz, Backing Trump’s Push To Add Nigeria to Religious Persecution List

‘We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose,’ the rapper says on X.

Rapper Nicki Minaj has found herself thrust into an unlikely spotlight as an advocate for persecuted Nigerian Christians after publicly backing President Trump’s push to add Nigeria to the State Department’s “Countries of Particular Concern” list.

The musician will deliver joint remarks this week to the United Nations on Tuesday with the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, according to Time’s senior political correspondent Eric Cortellessa in a post on X. Mr. Waltz confirmed the reports Sunday evening on social media.

“@NICKIMINAJ is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice,” he said on X. “I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters.”

Shortly after Ms. Minaj responded to the Ambassador saying she was “grateful” for the opportunity.

“I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know,” she said in a reply to Mr. Waltz’s post on X.

“The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice,” she added, referring to her fanbase. “We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

The rap star recently came forward to speak out against the heightened religious tension in Nigeria, responding to comments made by Mr. Trump on October 31 in which he alleged that “radical Islamists” were killing “thousands” of Christians.

“We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” she wrote on X.

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.”