Nikki Haley Rakes in Cash Despite Trump’s Threat To Banish Anyone Who Contributes to Her Campaign

The former governor says she will not acquiesce to GOP demands that she drop out of the race.

Ambassador Nikki Haley’s outside spending group, Stand for America, has announced that it outraised President Trump’s Super PAC just days after she came in second in the New Hampshire Republican primary. The former president says those who donate to Mrs. Haley will be “permanently barred” from his movement.

“SFA Fund, Inc. announced that it raised $50.1 million during the second half of 2023, surpassing the Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc.’s fundraising in the last six months,” the group said in a statement.

“SFA Fund, Inc.’s fundraising efforts are a testament to Nikki Haley’s momentum and the need for an alternate Republican candidate to Donald Trump,” a spokeswoman for the organization, Brittany Yanick, says. “Voters and donors across the country don’t want more chaos, they want to usher in a new generation of conservative leadership.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump threatened Mrs. Haley’s financial backers with retribution. “When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out,’” he said in a post on Truth Social. “This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

Shortly after that post, Mrs. Haley released new merchandise on her website, including a shirt that says, “Barred. Permanently.”

“Enough said. … Grab your shirt here!” the website says.

In less than 48 hours since her second-place finish in the New Hampshire Republican primary, Mrs. Haley has raised more than $2 million. She quickly returned to her home state of South Carolina for a series of rallies and fundraisers ahead of the state primary next month. She is not contesting the Nevada Republican caucuses that will take place in early February.

In the coming days, Mrs. Haley will attend a series of fundraising events in her home state, as well as in New York and Florida.