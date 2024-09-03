Nine Weeks To Go and All the Democrats Have on Trump Is the Claptrap About How He’s an Aspiring Dictator

Harris is left to deny what she has done and said and to try to cover her tracks with pieties about the constancy of her ‘values.’

With nine weeks to go before the antique calendrical phenomenon of Election Day, the campaign is now being conducted between an elusive incumbent in constant motion and a durable opponent that appears to be immovable with a slight lead.

The one soft interview to which Vice President Harris submitted ignores a number of the issues uppermost in the mind of the voters and opened up a sizable credibility gap on the question of the vice president’s views on fracking, and in a range of other areas designed to cover off the colossal failures of the Biden-Harris administration over inflation, reduced disposable income, and the invasion of over 10 million illegal immigrants.

Ms. Harris thinks she can get by with the feeble platitude that she retains the same “values” that she has had throughout her public career, even though her disagreements with her opponent have been substantially reduced because she’s changed her mind. This is not rigorous or believable, and it will not fly with the voters, any more than she can waffle through to reelection as the co-captain of the most inept administration since the Civil War on a lot of piffle about “joy and vibes.”

Harris and the Democrats cannot attack Trump’s program as all polls show him well ahead on the economy, immigration, taxes, crime, and the principal concerns of foreign affairs, and he has effectively eliminated the former Democratic advantage on abortion. The only argument the Democrats have had against Trump since he was elected eight years ago has been their endless pompous claptrap about Trump as an aspiring dictator and a morally bankrupt personality.

It ill behooves the party that invented the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the impeachability of inquiring into the Bidens’ economic conduct in Ukraine, the bunk about an attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021, the myth of a pristine 2020 election of millions of harvested and unverified ballots, and the putrefaction of the criminal justice system with spurious indictments of the leader of the opposition, to disparage the character of their opponent.

It is also becoming uncommonly difficult for them to complain about the Trump agenda to make America great, when Ms. Harris is folding her tent in key policy areas one after the other and stealing through the undergrowth toward the Trump position.

To liberate herself from the encasement of her feet in electoral cement as she defends the regime of which she has been the co-leader, given that Trump leads in every major policy area, Ms. Harris has no choice but to deny what she has done and said, and try to cover her tracks with pieties about the constancy of her “values.” Those values appear to consist entirely in an unshakable determination to seek and hold high public office no matter what depths of hypocrisy and evasive casuistry are excavated.

The Democrats moved late to remove the unfeasible Mr. Biden but they managed it cleanly. President Obama tried to make it an open convention to deny Harris automatic succession, seeking a stronger candidate, but Mr. Biden having been knifed in the back by his former mentor, did succeed in forcing the nomination of his vice president, though there is no evidence that he has much regard for her or vice versa.

The press, most of whose hair appeared to be on fire contemplating going down with Mr. Biden, rallied with discipline and ecstasy to pretend that Ms. Harris was an impressive and universally popular candidate.

The polls conducted by left-wing universities and the press managed a levitation of the Harris candidacy to the point of equality in the popular vote with Trump though still a narrow Trump margin in the electoral college. The only polls that have a record of impartial accuracy, Trafalgar and Rasmussen, continued to predict a clear Trump victory though by a narrower margin. So, at this point, does Nate Silver, though he’s no supporter of Trump.

The Democrats’ echo chamber in the press has raised the personal popularity of the vice president, who six weeks ago was a subject of embarrassment to most Americans, by about ten percent. But at the same time, the popularity of President Trump has risen by approximately six percent. What was intended to be the decisive card of the avalanche of outrageous criminal indictments of the former president has been a political fiasco.

The reflexive Trump-hate directed against someone represented unceasingly for nearly a decade as a boorish braggart and blundering egomaniac, has given way to the perception of a president who produced much better results than Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, has been outrageously sand-bagged by politicized intelligence agencies and the justice department, and has fought courageously against oppressive odds, to the point of even shaking off an assassination attempt that would not have occurred without rank negligence from the secret service and FBI.

As of now, the Democrats have fired all the ammunition they have, their candidate is afraid of serious public exposure, the attempt to make the election a referendum on Trump’s personality rather than the performance of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris has failed, and there is no longer any reason to believe that the country is especially averse to Trump’s personality anyway. The Democrats will not win with a hollow candidate, tainted by the far left, and wallowing around in her pants-suit trying to exude “joy.”