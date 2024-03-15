The New York Sun

Join
Politics

No Labels, Amid Trouble Finding Candidates, Announces Vetting Committee for Third-Party Presidential Ticket

‘If No Labels is unable to find candidates who meet this high threshold, then we simply will not offer our ballot line to anyone,’ Senator Lieberman writes.

AP/Jose Luis Magana, file
No Labels leaders, including Senator Lieberman, right, at the National Press Club, Washington D.C., January 18, 2024. AP/Jose Luis Magana, file
CAROLINE MCCAUGHEY
CAROLINE MCCAUGHEY

A 12-person “country-over-party committee” nominating committee, appointed by the third-party group No Labels amid troubles making up its mind, will decide in the coming weeks which two candidates will appear on the group’s presidential “unity” ticket.

In a video announcement posted online, No Labels’ national convention chairman, Mike Rawlings,  a former mayor of Dallas, introduced the names of the committee members and laid out the vetting and selection process the group will use to determine its presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Included in the committee are No Labels’ founding chairman,  Senator Lieberman, who formerly represented Connecticut in the upper chamber, the civil rights leader Benjamin Chavis Jr., Admiral Dennis Blair, and General Burke Whitman. Both the admiral and general are retired.

“The results of this rigorous process will be closely reviewed by members of the country-over-party committee and then they will deliberate to select

CAROLINE MCCAUGHEY
CAROLINE MCCAUGHEY

Ms. McCaughey is a native New Yorker now based in New Hampshire. Her interests include politics, drug policy, and counterculture.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use