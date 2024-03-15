No Labels, Amid Trouble Finding Candidates, Announces Vetting Committee for Third-Party Presidential Ticket

‘If No Labels is unable to find candidates who meet this high threshold, then we simply will not offer our ballot line to anyone,’ Senator Lieberman writes.

A 12-person “country-over-party committee” nominating committee, appointed by the third-party group No Labels amid troubles making up its mind, will decide in the coming weeks which two candidates will appear on the group’s presidential “unity” ticket.

In a video announcement posted online, No Labels’ national convention chairman, Mike Rawlings, a former mayor of Dallas, introduced the names of the committee members and laid out the vetting and selection process the group will use to determine its presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Included in the committee are No Labels’ founding chairman, Senator Lieberman, who formerly represented Connecticut in the upper chamber, the civil rights leader Benjamin Chavis Jr., Admiral Dennis Blair, and General Burke Whitman. Both the admiral and general are retired.

“The results of this rigorous process will be closely reviewed by members of the country-over-party committee and then they will deliberate to select