No Labels To Abandon Third Party Presidential Effort: Report

No Labels is abandoning its efforts to launch a so-called “unity” ticket in the 2024 presidential election, after attempts to recruit high profile candidates sputtered in recent months and one of the group’s founders died unexpectedly last month.

According to the Wall Street Journal, No Labels founder Nancy Jacobson told allies that the group would break publicly on Monday the news that the group is abandoning its efforts.

Ms. Jacobson reportedly said that the organization had reached out to some 30 potential presidential candidates in their search for a high profile name to run on the top of the ticket.

Some politicians who have publicly said they wouldn’t run with No Labels include Governor Hogan, Senator Manchin, Ambassador Haley, and Governor Christie.

The group had been able to secure ballot access in some 19 states and had a promised $70 million warchest to kickstart the campaign.

However, the group struggled to overcome the perception that it would serve as a spoiler in what is anticipated to be a close 2024 election.

The role of spoiler will instead likely fall to attorney Robert Kennedy Jr., at least if he is able to maintain his current level of support through the election and gain ballot access in key states.

The recent death of one of the group’s founders, Senator Lieberman, also signaled problems for No Labels, which had already been struggling with internal divisions.