The New York Sun

Join
National

No More ‘Forced Medication’: DeSantis Sets Florida On a Path to Banning Fluoride in Public Water

‘Some of these people think they know better for you than you do,’ the governor says.

Via the governor's X account
Governor DeSantis at Manatee County, Florida, October 3, 2024. Via the governor's X account
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

In Florida, fluoride is now up there with mask mandates and forced covid vaccines in the panoply of evils that a government can force upon its citizenry.

Governor DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that, while not specifically using the word “fluoride,” blocks local governments from adding “certain additives” to their local water supplies.

Equating added fluoride to covid-era mask and vaccine mandates, he called the decades-long practice yet another example of government overreach.

“Forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people,” Mr. DeSantis said at a news conference. “They don’t have a choice, you’re taking that away from them.”

“Some of these people think they know better for you than you do for yourself,” he added.

President Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had pushed the removal of fluoride from public water supplies across the country, and Mr. DeSantis is the second governor to comply.

Mr. Kennedy — who famously said earlier this week that no one should listen to him for medical advice — has called fluoride a “dangerous neurotoxin,” linking it to conditions such as arthritis, bone fractures, and thyroid disease. He has directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoridation in drinking water systems nationwide.

When Utah became the first state to ban fluoride in public water last week, Mr. Kennedy hailed it as a major victory for health-conscious Americans. Ohio and Texas are now considering their own bans.

The American Dental Association is aghast, saying water fluoridation is a proven method of preventing dental disease. It has called bans a “wanton disregard for the oral health and well-being” of American children.

“Eighty years of community water fluoridation at optimal levels has proven safe and effective at reducing tooth decay and maximizing citizens’ oral health,” it says.

Mr. DeSantis claims he is not against fluoride but points to plenty of other ways to get it besides water — toothpaste, for example — and says people who are concerned can make their own choices.

“They’re ignoring any studies that have shown there could be issues if you are overexposed to this,” Mr. DeSantis says. “You should be able to make decisions on the basis of informed consent.”

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use