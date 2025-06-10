No More Pride Month? New Bill Aims To Redesignate June as Family Month

‘Americans are inundated with perverse Pride Month displays and events throughout the month of June that denigrate the nuclear family,’ the bill reads.

A slew of Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would officially designate June as “Family Month,” replacing the current federal recognition of June as gay “Pride Month.”

The proposed legislation emphasizes the importance of the traditional nuclear family and aims to spotlight the roles of mothers and fathers in raising children.

Introduced last week by Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller, the bill suggests that societal issues, such as rising crime rates and drug abuse, are linked to a departure from traditional family structures.

“Americans are inundated with perverse Pride Month displays and events throughout the month of June that denigrate the nuclear family,” the bill reads. “The decline of marriage and family has corresponded to a rise in crime, drug abuse and other social ills. Our survival as a country and civilization depends on the continuation of traditional marriage and family.”

Joining Ms. Miller in the sponsorship of the bill are prominent conservative lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Claudia Tenney of New York, Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin and Harriett Hageman of Wyoming.

“The traditional family unit is the backbone of our society, which is why I joined Congresswoman Mary Miller to introduce a resolution declaring June to be ‘Family Month,'” Ms. Hageman told the Cowboy State Daily. “This initiative reflects the sentiments of many Americans who believe that the left’s woke agenda has undermined the fundamental values that have shaped our nation. It is time we go back to celebrating and supporting the traditional American family.”

The introduction of the Family Month bill takes place amidst growing conservative resistance to gay Pride Month, which has been celebrated federally since President Clinton’s official proclamation in 1999. Subsequent Democratic administrations, including those of Presidents Obama and Biden, have continued the tradition, while Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Mr. Trump did not issue such proclamations.

Efforts to challenge Pride Month have extended into various spheres. For example, the U.S. Department of Education recently announced that June would also be observed as “Title IX Month.” The department stated this new observance aims to highlight actions reversing what it called the Biden administration’s missteps on Title IX policies and to protect women under the law’s original intent.

Separately, the Department has opened an investigation into the University of Wyoming for allegedly allowing the inclusion of “males in female-only intimate and communal spaces.” This inquiry follows the controversial induction of a transgender member into the university’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority in 2022.

Beyond federal and institutional actions, localized cultural pushback also continues to gain traction. An Idaho bar owner made headlines in June 2024 by labeling the month “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” and offering discounts to heterosexual patrons. Despite receiving death threats and facing vandalism, the promotion has been renewed this year.