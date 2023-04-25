Noah Kotch, Veteran Editor, Joins New York Sun, To Play a Leading Role in Newsroom Expansion

A veteran editor and producer who has held top roles at Fox News and the Daily Mail, Noah Kotch, has joined The New York Sun in the position of managing editor. Mr. Kotch has been tasked with playing a leading role in the expansion of the Sun’s newsroom. He will report to the editor of the Sun, Seth Lipsky.

“In Noah Kotch,” Mr. Lipsky said, “the Sun has found an editor with the range to combine the paper’s traditional broadsheet approach with the popular journalism of our time, just the combination we’re looking for as we work to redeem the Sun’s famed motto, ‘It Shines for All.’”

Mr. Kotch was previously the editor in chief of Fox News Digital and held the same role at DailyMail.com/the Mail Online. Earlier in his career he was the senior producer in charge of the 7 a.m. hour of NBC’s “Today” show and held several senior positions at ABC News, including as head writer for the late Peter Jennings at “World News Tonight.”

He graduated with a classics degree from Yale and lives at New York City with his wife Gena, a former Fox News and ABC News producer, and their three children.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Sun at a time when there’s clearly a need for its incisive voice and sensibility,” Mr. Kotch said. “The Sun has an inspiring plan for growth and a wonderful core team of brilliant reporters and editors. I look forward to working with them.”

“With 84 percent percent of our fellow citizens distrusting the press, a vacuum has opened up in American journalism that the Sun is rapidly filling,” the Sun’s publisher, Dovid Efune, said. “We’re confident that Noah’s skills as a newsroom leader will further accelerate the Sun’s trajectory.”

It was Mr. Efune who led the group that, in 2021, purchased the Sun from Mr. Lipsky through a new holding company, The New York Sun Company, LLC, of which Mr. Efune serves as chairman. It relaunched the Sun as a digital-first publication in February 2022.

The relaunched Sun currently has an active email list of more than 1.7 million readers. It is also rapidly growing its paid subscriber base, with March being the eighth straight month of double-digit month-over-month growth. Mr. Efune recently published a column outlining the Sun’s progress over the course of the past year.

In December, Peter R. Kann, the Pulitzer-winning foreign correspondent who went on to lead the Wall Street Journal and serve as chairman of its parent, Dow Jones & Company, joined the board of directors of the Sun.