Lefty jurists are tampering with the jury system; interfering with the election; and undermining the heart of American democracy, with their anti-Trump obstruction.

Nobody voted for this cabal of anti-Trump judges.

I know I’m not going to break new ground here, but I do want to once again raise the issue of these left-wing, primarily Democratic appointed, activist judges who think they are president.

They are not president. Donald Trump is President.

Mr. Trump is president because the voters elected him to the office.

And, I should add, they elected him to the highest office in the land by a very significant margin, which strongly suggests a mandate for policy change.

And whether it’s bloated spending… or deporting murderers and rapists… or transgenders in the military… or ending the leftist ‘Diversity Equity and Inclusion’… or pausing federal spending in order to review its efficacy… or offering federal employees handsome severance packages… or accessing Social Security Administration fraud… or plenty of other areas where Mr. Trump intends to change policy and implement his voter mandate… These left-wing activist judges, who think they are president, are blocking him.

Ace New York Post columnist Miranda Devine calls these judges “a cartel of vile, corrupt and far-left judges trying to kill his campaign promises.” This column is so good that Mr. Trump posted it in its entirety on Truth Social.

And a correspondent of the Federalist, Brianna Lyman, calls this cabal of activist judges “a judicial coup that threatens to kneecap Trump’s America First agenda.”

And something else that’s not brand-new news, is Mr. Trump’s own post on Truth Social, concerning this judicial crisis.

And let me quote, abundantly, from his very important post:

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country!”…

“Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them”…

“These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency”…

“A President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland”…

“STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!”

People should go online and read Mr. Trump’s entire post, because it is so important.

He is trying to move rapidly to change the direction and — literally — save this country.

And we had a jury verdict in favor of his ideas on November 5.

And these lefty judges are tampering with the jury system; interfering with the election; and undermining the heart of American democracy, with their anti-Trump obstruction.

My friend and mentor Speaker Gingrich, putting on his historian’s hat, has just penned a superb column reminding us how no less a person than Thomas Jefferson warned, way back then, of a potentially abusive judicial power.

And Newt maintains that the Federalist Papers make it clear that the judicial branch was expected to be the weakest of the three branches of government.

Yet whether you agree with that historical footnote or not, the reality right now is that a cabal of left-wing judges are attempting to usurp the executive authority of the president.

These judges think they can make foreign policy, economic policy, and social policy.

They cannot, though.

Those policy-making privileges are reserved for our elected officials, and most particularly for our elected President.

The judges have been elected — by no one.

