North Carolina GOP Governor Nominee’s Bizarre Crusade Against ‘Devil-Worshiping’ Beyoncé

The lieutenant governor of North Carolina, Mark Robinson’s, longtime, one-way feud with the pop star Beyoncé is resurfacing in his race for the governorship.

Mr. Robinson has historically attacked Beyoncé’s singing abilities, calling her a “skank” and complaining that her music of sounds like “Satanic chants.” Mr. Robinson is the Republican nominee for governor of the state in this year’s election.

“The only people that butt shakin’, devil-worshiping, skank is a role model to is people who want a fast track to Hell,” Mr. Robinson wrote in a 2017 Facebook post unearthed by The Root.

Mr. Robinson, who is the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, also attacked Beyoncé’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, saying that the superstar teaches men to be “thugs.”

“Jay-Z teaches our young men how to be foul-mouthed thugs and his wife teaches our young women to be hyper-sexual whores,” Mr. Robinson wrote in a 2016 post. “I guess y’all are okay with that and so is Hilary Clinton.”

Mr. Robinson’s attacks on celebrities and different groups of people are a trademark of the lieutenant governor’s political style, alongside his discussion about conspiracy theories.

Over the years Mr. Robinson has questioned the reality of the moon landing, suggested 9/11 was an “inside job,” said he was “SERIOUSLY skeptical” of President Kennedy’s assassination, cast doubt on the murder of 58 people at a 2017 mass shooting at Las Vegas, and accused Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg of being a paid actor, among others.