Northeastern States Try To Ease Trade Tensions With Canadian Counterparts as Trump Doubles Down

The governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, are inviting six Canadian premiers to gather in Boston.

Governors from a handful of states across the American northeast are seeking to meet with Canadian officials to mitigate the impact of President Trump’s tariff scheme and affirm their friendly relations with America’s northern neighbor.

The Democratic governor of Massachusetts, joined by her fellow Democrats from Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and a Republican from Vermont, sent a letter on Monday inviting six Canadian premiers to meet them in Boston. The Republican governor of New Hampshire, Kelly Ayotte, declined to sign on, according to Ms. Healey’s office.

“While the international uproar over tariffs threatens to upend the economies of our respective communities, we write to reaffirm our friendship and unique interdependence,” the six governors wrote. “Ours is a cherished relationship that is founded not only on mutual financial advantages but also on centuries-old familial and cultural bonds that supersede politics.”

The Trump administration has imposed a 25 percent tariff on most Canadian goods and has threatened to raise them further, including a potential 250 percent tariff on dairy. In retaliation, Canada has imposed its own 25 percent tariff on certain American goods.

The American officials extended the olive branch to the Canadian premiers of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Québec. The in-person meeting in Boston is meant to “keep open lines of communication and cooperation and identify avenues to overcome the hardship of these uninvited tariffs and help our economies endure,” the governors wrote.

The effort is spearheaded by the governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, a vocal critic of Mr. Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan. Ms. Healey’s office predicts that the administration’s tariffs on Canadian energy will raise gas and heating oil prices for her constituents by more than $0.20 a gallon and could cost Massachusetts consumers nearly $1 billion a year.

“These tariffs were a bad deal last month, and they’re still a bad deal now,” Ms. Healey said. “President Trump is putting a tax on energy, housing, groceries, cars, electronics, and appliances that we rely on — and we will all pay the price.”

For several New England states, Canada is their largest single trading partner. The strong economic and cultural ties between Canada and New England are akin to those between Mexico and its neighbor states on America’s southern border, with family and community ties often extending across the border from both sides.

It’s not entirely clear, however, how the six governors would go about negotiating private trade agreements with a foreign country. According to the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, the authority to regulate foreign commerce is delegated to Congress — not state governors.

The six premiers have not publicly responded to the letter. Ms. Healey’s office has not yet responded to the Sun’s request for comment.

The invitation comes as Mr. Trump is hosting Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, for a conversation at the White House. The two leaders kicked off their meeting with an awkward exchange about the possibility of Canada becoming America’s 51st state.

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” Mr. Carney said on Tuesday. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, last several months — It’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale, ever.” To which Mr. Trump retorted: “Never say never.”

Tensions continued to run high as Mr. Trump made clear that he wasn’t planning on reconsidering his tariff plan. That came up when a reporter asked the president whether the Canadian prime minister could do anything to change his mind on tariffs over the course of the day. Mr. Trump, who was sitting next to Mr. Carney, responded bluntly: “No. That’s just the way it is.”

In the meantime, Canadians have embraced a growing movement to boycott American goods and cancel travel plans across the border. Canada’s Consul General in New England, Bernadette Jordan, reckons that much of the frostiness stems from Mr. Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state, rather than his tariff policies. “It’s disrespectful. We as a people are proud of our country,” Ms. Jordan said.