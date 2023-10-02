Nota Bene: Maryland Now Has Three U.S. Senators

The good gentlemen who wrote America’s constitution laid out just three requisites for serving as a U.S. senator — the person must be at least 30 years old, have been an American citizen for at least nine years, and be a resident of the state for which they are serving.

Governor Newsom appears to have forgotten that third requirement when he named the president of EMILY’s List, Laphonza Butler, to serve out the remainder of Senator Feinstein’s term as one of California’s two senators. It hasn’t escaped notice that Mr. Newsom, widely considered to be a future Democratic presidential candidate, if not in 2024, then almost certainly in 2028, handed the seat to one of his party’s most prolific and successful fundraisers.

Ms. Butler — a longtime fixture of Southern California labor circles who reportedly still owns a home there — officially moved from Los Angeles to Silver Springs, Maryland, in 2021 when she was named president of the pro-choice EMILY’s list. Federal election paperwork for the organization filed as recently as September listed her as being from Maryland, and she is — or was — registered to vote in the state during the last cycle.

Until Sunday, that is. A spokesman for Mr. Newsom’s office said Monday that Ms. Butler has already re-registered to vote in California. EMILY’s List also scrubbed previous mentions of Ms. Butler’s Maryland residency from its website shortly after news of the appointment broke late Sunday.

One of the few Republicans in California’s congressional delegation, Daryl Issa, is already making a stink about Ms. Butler’s appointment. “We’re talking about 38 million Californians who have an absolute right to have somebody who puts California first — not who puts the District of Columbia first or Maryland, where she’s a resident, first,” said Mr. Issa, who promised to send a sternly worded letter to Mr. Newsom on the matter.

‘Renewable’ Energy Is Soaking American Taxpayers

A report from President Biden’s Department of Energy says solar, wind, and other renewable sources of energy are now receiving far more federal subsidies than fossil fuel companies in America. The report notes that between 2016 and 2022, more than $183 billion worth of direct and indirect subsidies went to these so-called clean energy projects, more than half of that in the last three years alone. Nearly $84 billion of that went to solar and wind projects that now account for 21 percent of the electricity generated in America. Fossil fuel projects received more than $24 billion in subsidies during the same period.

Cashless ‘Bail’ at Los Angeles

Because it has worked so well in other cities, Los Angeles on Sunday instituted its own zero-bail program that allows some defendants to be released without posting any cash as a bond. Despite the objections of many law enforcement and civic leaders to the new policy, people accused of most theft charges and property offenses, such as vandalism and burglary, will be eligible. People accused of sexual assault, firearms-related violence, and child molestation could also be eligible pending magistrates’ review. One critic of the change, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, commissioned a study that found that offenders released on zero bail committed 200 percent more crime than those who posted cash bails.

Also Noteworthy: