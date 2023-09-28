Nota Bene: The One Thing Everyone — Almost — in Congress Can Agree on at the Moment

Congress can’t seem to agree on much else these days, but one thing they have found common ground on is allowing public school students to take archery lessons and classes on hunting safety without drawing the wrath of the Biden administration’s Department of Education.

Late Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill, the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, that would restore funding for courses deemed problematic by the education department last summer. The House passed an identical measure by a 424-to-one margin Tuesday, and the bill is now headed to President Biden’s desk. The White House said Thursday he would sign it.

A senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, was instrumental in securing the Senate vote. “The Department of Education has taken congressional intent, stretched it, warped it, and used it to put hunter safety and food security at risk for future generations of Alaskans,” Ms. Murkowski said. “Today we sent a very clear message that hunting and archery are critical life skills for countless Americans.”

“Whether you’re learning hunter safety, how to use a bow and arrow, or simply using an ulu knife in a culinary class, our children should have the option of learning these basic skills at school,” she said.

In July, the education department circulated guidance among hunting education groups stating that courses on firearms safety, archery, shooting sports, and culinary arts would no longer be eligible for federal funding because the classes give students access to “dangerous weapons.” The department cited sections of a 2022 law by Congress, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which amended existing law to prevent federal funds from being used to train someone “in the use of a dangerous weapon.”

Members of Congress said the department misinterpreted a provision that was meant to be applied to the purchase of firearms and training for security officers in schools, not extracurricular studies by students. The sole vote against the new law in the House came from a Democrat representing El Paso, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. Her office did not respond to a query about her rationale for not supporting the measure.

‘No Way To Know’

A major annual conference aimed at boosting the careers of women in computing is facing a quandary after it changed its admission policies to be more inclusive to “non-binary” participants and was subsequently flooded with male attendees. Some of the female attendees to the Grace Hopper Celebration at Orlando, an event dating back to 1994 that celebrates the legacy of one of computer science’s earliest pioneers, are demanding refunds of the $1,300 entry fee for the event.

“I’m seeing entire groups of just men, at a conference that’s sole purpose is to give opportunities to WOMEN and non-binary individuals in a male dominated field,” one attendee stated in an online forum. “I attended last year and did not [see] any male identifying student attendees. This is genuinely infuriating.”

The women complaining were subsequently shut down on the same forum and derided as TERFs, or “trans-exclusionary radical feminists,” an epithet in certain liberal circles these days used to describe people who are insufficiently accepting of current gender norms. “They could just be non-binary, gender queer, etc, or they could just be men trying to get a leg up. No way to know,” another visitor to the forum stated.

Another Day, Another Attack on Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. is being sued by the Biden administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly creating a hostile work environment for Black employees at its California factory. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the agency says Tesla subjected Black employees “to severe or pervasive racial harassment” and unfairly retaliated against workers who complained. Tesla is also being sued by California’s civil rights agency. Mr. Musk and his companies have been under assault by the Biden administration from multiple angles since he purchased Twitter last year.

Also Noteworthy: