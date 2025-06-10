Number of Sanctuary Cities in U.S. Triples, Just Three States Officially Ban

The number of sanctuary jurisdictions for illegal aliens has surged in recent years, increasing more than threefold since 2016, according to a new report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

The report, released on Tuesday, revealed that the total number of sanctuary cities, counties, and states has grown to 1,003 from about 300 in 2016, when President Trump was first elected.

“This expansion of sanctuary jurisdictions across the country is a relatively recent — and increasingly troubling — phenomenon,” FAIR said on its website. “What started as a small movement has since been expanded by open-border advocates, resulting in a widespread trend undermining federal immigration law and threatening national security.”

Sanctuary jurisdictions are locations where local authorities limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While most sanctuary zones are cities, towns, or counties, the report also highlighted that 17 states and Washington, D.C., have implemented policies protecting foreigners who have entered America illegally.

Conversely, just three states — Arkansas, Montana, and West Virginia — have passed laws explicitly prohibiting sanctuary policies within their borders. While 22 states have banned sanctuary policies, some local jurisdictions still defy these state laws, the report said.

FAIR said that since the presidential election in November 2024, many sanctuary jurisdictions have doubled down on their policies. “For example, the City of Los Angeles, which previously relied on informal policies, has now enacted formal ordinances that shield illegal aliens from removal proceedings,” the report said.

Sanctuary policies have frequently flared under Mr. Trump’s administration, as the federal government clashed with Democratic leaders in sanctuary jurisdictions. For instance, in Los Angeles, Boston and other cities, ICE has conducted high-profile operations to detain large numbers of illegal aliens, sending a clear message that federal authority supersedes local protections.

Mr. Trump, who campaigned on a hardline immigration platform, has faced numerous challenges in implementing his agenda during his presidency. Efforts to deport illegals with criminal records and secure the border were often thwarted by Democratic lawmakers and judges.

FAIR has announced plans to share its findings with the Justice Department, which is in the process of compiling its own comprehensive list of sanctuary jurisdictions. The fallout from this report is expected to further fuel the national debate over immigration policy, with both advocates and critics of sanctuary policies preparing for intensified battles over enforcement practices in the months ahead.

“FAIR’s report offers a sobering assessment of sanctuary jurisdictions and aims to inform efforts to put an end to this dangerous trend. State and local jurisdictions that choose to obstruct federal law enforcement agencies do so at the expense of their constituents’ safety and in violation of numerous federal statutes and Constitutional principles. However, with increased enforcement, political will, and a commitment to the rule of law, states can serve as a partner in — rather than an obstacle to — the enforcement of our immigration laws,” the FAIR website said.