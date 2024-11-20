NYC Deploys More Drones To Respond to Crimes, Emergencies

‘New York City is flying into the future as we keep New Yorkers safe,’ Mayor Eric Adams says.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has introduced a new initiative called “Drone as First Responder,” aimed at deploying drones to emergency scenes before officers arrive.

The program will employ two drones stationed at five NYPD station houses, including the precinct managing Central Park’s 843 acres. In addtion, three precincts in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx will be equipped with drones.

“New York City is flying into the future as we keep New Yorkers safe,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Wednesday. “These drones will mean more efficient policing and will help increase the safety of our responding NYPD officers and New Yorkers.”

The drones will be remotely deployed and programmed to autonomously reach the exact locations of emergencies, such as missing-person searches, gunfire alerts from ShotSpotter, and active crime scenes, the International Business Times reports.

Upon arrival at an emergency scene, an NYPD drone pilot will assume control of the drone. The drones are fitted with high-resolution cameras featuring night vision capabilities and high-definition audio microphones. The equipment allows pilots to assess situations and provide live video feeds to officers and supervisors on the ground via smartphones.

The program expands the NYPD’s use of drones, which began in late 2018 and has faced criticism from civil liberties and privacy advocates. Critics, like Albert Fox Cahn of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, have expressed concerns, particularly regarding the partnership with ShotSpotter.