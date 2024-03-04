NYPD Officers Assaulted by Migrants Will Attend State of the Union as Guests of Speaker Johnson

The family of Laken Riley has also been invited to attend the annual address.

The two New York City police officers who were assaulted by a group of migrants at Times Square will attend this year’s State of the Union as guests of Speaker Johnson and two members of Congress.

The officers, Ben Kurian and Zunxu Tian, were invited by Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, respectively. They will also be special guests of Mr. Johnson, sitting in the speaker’s box near the first lady and second gentleman, as well as the president’s invited guests.

“Honored to be jointly hosting NYPD Police Officer Tian and Lt. Kurian for the State of the Union,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement. “We’re grateful for their service to the people of NYC in the face of violence and chaos caused by sanctuary city policies.”

Mr. D’Esposito said the two officers are “victims to Biden’s intentional invasion at our border.”

The video of the two officers being assaulted at Times Square led to the indictment of seven individuals. Days later, two more individuals were indicted.

“The assault on our police officers in Times Square outraged and sickened me. We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior,” Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, said at the time. “Our joint investigation with the NYPD helped us determine the alleged roles of new individuals involved, including some who are charged with having committed the most violent conduct and have not yet been apprehended.”

One of the nine — who famously showed two middle fingers to the press after he was released from jail — was later exonerated. Two of the migrants involved in the attack were identified as members of a notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

A spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Marie Ferguson, previously told the Sun of those two gang members: “Both unlawfully present Venezuelan citizens have been charged in conjunction with the violent gang assault carried out on two NYPD officers and are currently detained without bond in ERO New York City custody. Both noncitizens have been identified as members of the Tren de Aragua Transnational criminal organization.”

The officers aren’t the only individuals affected by violent crime to be invited to the State of the Union. On Monday, Congressman Mike Collins announced that he had invited the family of the late Laken Riley to attend as his guests. Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student at Athens, Georgia — a community Mr. Collins represents in the House — before she was murdered, allegedly by a Venezuelan migrant.