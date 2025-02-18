NYU College Republicans President Resigns After Calling Barron Trump an ‘Oddity’

CRA chapter head Kaya Walker gave up her post after backlash for comments made to Vanity Fair.

The president of one of the most prominent Republican student organizations on the campus of New York University resigned over the weekend after calling freshman Barron Trump an “oddity” on campus.

Kaya Walker, president of the school chapter for the College Republicans of America, was forced to resign after commenting on President Trump’s son and his lack of social involvement at the Greenwich Village institution in a recent article published by Vanity Fair.

“He’s sort of like an oddity on campus,” she said. “He goes to class, he goes home.”

The seemingly innocuous comments were enough to cause friction between Ms. Walker and the CRA. The NYU chapter president tendered her resignation on Sunday.

“We have been made aware of a statement made by the NYU chapter President that does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization,” read a statement released on Monday by the national organization. “Though Vanity Fair … unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate. The NYU chapter President submitted her resignation last night.”

Ms. Walker’s statement was included at the end of the article. It was similar to comments made by other students to Vanity Fair, who pointed out that young Barron’s life on campus has been “vaporous,” with the freshman being escorted to campus by a motorcade of SUVs from Trump Tower.

A report from TMZ in December described Barron as someone who doesn’t soak up the spotlight and spends little time on campus, quickly moving from building to building with a detail of secret service agents surrounding him.

“He hardly exists,” one student said to the news website.

TMZ reported that he is somewhat of a gamer. While he doesn’t spend much time hanging out on the quad with other students, he reportedly has tried to connect with some through gaming, asking them for their Gamertags and usernames for Discord — a messaging app for online gamers.

While he may not act like a big man on campus, Barron has been friendly with others at school and described among his classmates as “chill.”

CRA national president Will Donahue also hopes that Barron will join their ranks.

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America,” he said in a statement.

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated.”