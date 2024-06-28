Obama Breaks Silence on Biden’s ‘Bad Debate,’ Slams Trump for ‘Lying Through His Teeth’

The 44th president says ‘this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.’

President Obama has added to the chorus of leading Democrats acknowledging the challenge his party faces after what he called President Biden’s “bad debate.” Yet the 44th president laced into President Trump for what he said was selfish, deceitful conduct, and urged voters to support Mr. Biden.

In a post on X Friday, Mr. Obama said, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

“Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit,” Mr. Obama said. “Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

The post comes on the heels of what was possibly one of the worst debate performances by a presumptive presidential nominee since President Nixon’s televised debacle in 1960. Mr. Biden’s woes have intensified as reports swirl of Democrats moving to replace Mr. Biden on the top of the ticket.

While Mr. Obama has given Mr. Biden his strong support before and after the debate, the former first lady, Michelle Obama, has been largely silent, and continued her silence on Friday. Axios reported on Thursday that Mrs. Obama is unhappy with the Biden family for how it’s treated Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, a personal friend of Mrs. Obama.

Ms. Buhle, the mother of three of President Biden’s grandchildren, went through a messy and public separation and divorce from the younger Mr. Biden between 2016 and 2017. In 2022, she published a best-selling memoir, “When We Break,” about the collapse of her marriage.

According to Axios, Ms. Buhle’s treatment, combined with Mrs. Obama’s strong dislike of partisan politics, has led to Mrs. Obama not campaigning on behalf of Mr. Biden despite being popular with Democrats.