Obama Implores Black Male Voters to Support Harris, Citing Gender Bias Concerns

He expressed disappointment in the lack of enthusiasm, particularly among ‘the brothers,’ and suggested that some men might be uncomfortable with the idea of a woman as president.

President Obama had some choice words for black male voters after recent polling data showed they may have lower support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the coming presidential elections.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” he said during his first appearance in the swing state of Pennsylvania in his first appearance stumping for the Democratic presidential candidate on the campaign trail. “You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that.”

Mr. Obama made the comments during an event at Harris campaign field office in Pittsburgh in response to a September NAACP poll that uncovered that over 25 percent of black men under the age of 50 have expressed that their votes would be going to President Trump.

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that,” he added. “When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

The NAACP found that while 63 percent of all black voters plan to support Vice President Harris, 26 percent of men under 50 said they supported Trump. The number was higher among black men over 50 who were polled and said they were supporting the Republican candidate as well.

Mr. Obama echoed his earlier sentiments to a larger audience in a later rally at the Fitzgerald Field House on the University of Pittsburgh campus.

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength. And I am here to tell you: that is not what real strength is. It never has been,” he said before the crowd in attendance.

“Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves. That is what we should want for our daughters and for our sons, and that is what I want to see a president of the United States of America.”