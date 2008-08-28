Abie Nathan, 81, Israeli Peace Activist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — Abie Nathan, the peace activist who made a dramatic solo flight to Egypt in a rattletrap single-engine plane and later founded the groundbreaking “Voice of Peace” radio station, died yesterday. He was 81.

Nathan died at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, the hospital said in a statement. He burst onto the world of Middle East diplomacy in 1966 with his solo flight more than a decade before Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty.

Although he failed in his initial bid to talk peace with the Egyptians, his daredevil escapade won the affection of many Israelis and launched a long and often eccentric one-man crusade to end the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Yossi Sarid, a dovish lawmaker, said Nathan paved the way for Israel’s peace movement. “He was ahead of his time, and he did everything himself,” he said.

On hearing of Nathan’s death yesterday, Prime Minister Olmert of Israel issued a statement that said: “Abie Nathan loved life, loved mankind and loved peace. He painted Israeli society with a unique shade of humanism and compassion.”

Abraham Jacob Nathan was born April 29, 1927, in Iran, educated in India, and served in the Royal Air Force as a fighter pilot, before joining the Jewish immigrant influx into newborn Israel in 1948.

He flew for Israel’s national airline and ran an art gallery and restaurant that became the center of Tel Aviv’s bohemian life. His American-style diner even helped pioneer the hamburger in Israel.

Convinced that people power could succeed where the diplomats had failed, he ran for parliament in 1965 on a promise to fly his private plane to Cairo and talk peace with the then-Egyptian president, Gamal Abdel Nasser.

“Someone has to do something,” he said. “We are getting nowhere with the politicians.

The voters rejected him, but he flew his private plane “Shalom One” to Port Said anyway. Egyptian authorities treated him courteously and sent him home. The Israeli government disapproved of his unauthorized border crossing but took no action.

He continued his campaign for peace later that year with trips to Europe, America, and the Soviet Union, where he met with world leaders such as Pope John Paul VI and Senator Robert Kennedy, and intellectuals like Jean-Paul Sartre and Bertrand Russell. In 1967, he flew to Egypt again and was turned away without seeing Nasser. The Israelis jailed him for 40 days.

After two more fruitless flights on commercial airlines, Nathan changed his tactics, buying a 188-foot, 570-ton freighter that was partially funded by John Lennon. He anchored it off the coast of Tel Aviv and turned it into a pirate radio station, “The Voice of Peace,” with a mix of pop songs and peace messages.

“Shalom, salaam, and peace to all our listeners,” Nathan declared in his maiden broadcast in 1973. “The Peace Ship is a project of the people. We hope through this station we will help relieve the pain and heal the wounds of many years of suffering of the people of the Middle East.”

Apart from his peace efforts, Nathan flew or shipped emergency supplies to victims of war, earthquakes, and famine around the world, including to Biafra, Cambodia, Nicaragua, Lebanon, and the former Zaire. In the 1970s, Nathan went on repeated hunger strikes to try to force the Israeli government to make concessions for peace with Egypt and talk to the Palestine Liberation Organization.

He saw the first wish come true when Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979. But it would be years before Israel would reverse a law making meetings with the PLO a crime.

Nathan broke the law several times by meeting with PLO leader Yasser Arafat, whom he later referred to as his “brother.” In 1989 he was jailed for 122 days, with a one-year suspended sentence if he repeated the offense. He did, and was charged again.

In January 1993, with a more moderate government in power, parliament repealed the law banning contact with the PLO, and Nathan immediately flew to Tunis seeking a fresh meeting with Arafat, this time legally.

Eight months later, Israel and the PLO signed an interim peace agreement, and Nathan celebrated with symbolism: He sank the Voice of Peace ship.

In 1996, Nathan suffered his first stroke in Washington. The trauma left his left side paralyzed and grounded him for life in a wheelchair. A second and more severe stroke hit in June 1998 in Tel Aviv.

In a 1996 interview with the Associated Press, Nathan said that during one of his prison hunger strikes, he was certain he was going to die. He bought a grave and a tombstone. When asked what he would want written on the stone, he replied “Nissiti,” the Hebrew word for “I tried.”