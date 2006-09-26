Aladar Pege, 67, ‘Paganini of the Bass’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Aladar Pege, the Hungarian-gypsy “Paganini of the bass,” who moved from jazz to classics with equal ease and lifted his bulky instrument to star status from the back row of the orchestra, died Saturday in Budapest.

His jazz ensemble, which he formed in 1963, gained quick international recognition and his 1982 appearances in Bombay, and at Carnegie hall with Herbie Hancock, were widely acclaimed. Among those in the New York audience was Sue Mingus, the widow of Charlie Mingus, who gave Pege her late husband’s instrument.

Before that, he was named “Europe’s Best Soloist” at the 1970 Montreux jazz festival. His most memorable performances included virtuoso duet recordings with pianist Walter Norris and tours with Mingus Dynasty. He also played with Art Farmer, Albert Mangelsdorff and Dexter Gordon.