The New York Sun

Join
National

Alice Ilchman, 71, President of Sarah Lawrence College

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

Alice Ilchman, who died August 11 at 71, was an expert on international affairs who served as president of Sarah Lawrence College between 1981 and 1998.

At Sarah Lawrence, where she was the longest-serving president in the history of the college, Ilchman established two new buildings and 10 faculty chairs, and increased the college’s endowment ten-fold to $30 million from $3 million.

A defender of the traditional liberalarts curriculum, she will be remembered at the college for helping to preserve its student-directed pedagogy, in which students design their own courses of study in concert with faculty members.

Prior to coming to Sarah Lawrence, Ilchman served in the Carter administration as assistant secretary of state for education and cultural affairs, where she managed the Fulbright program. She also was dean and professor of economics at Wellesley College, and a Peace Corps trainer for India.

Ilchman was educated at Mount Holyoke and Syracuse University, and held a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics.

Ilchman served on several boards, including the Public Broadcasting Service and Save the Children USA. She was chairman of the board at the Rockefeller Foundation from 1995–2000.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use