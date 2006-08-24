Bruce Gary, 54, Drummer for the Knack

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Rock drummer Bruce Gary, who worked with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, and Stephen Stills but is best known as the Knack’s original drummer on “My Sharona,” has died. He was 54.

“He was an integral part of our sound not to mention a great drummer,” Doug Fieger, The Knack’s lead singer, said in a statement.

In addition to the Knack, Gary’s three-decade career as a drummer and producer included work with a who’s who of performers.

Besides Harrison, Dylan, and Stills, he recorded with Cream’s Jack Bruce, Al Stewart, John Hiatt, Spirit, Yoko Ono, Harry Nilsson and The Doors’ guitarist Robby Krieger.

Gary worked with blues masters Albert Collins, Albert King and John Lee Hooker. He co-produced a series of posthumous releases from Jimi Hendrix, including the “Blues” compilation.

Gary also produced the CD of drum samples “Bruce Gary’s Drum Vocabulary.”The drum loops are popular in professional and home recording studios where they can be added to any song.

On August. 3, Mr. Fieger underwent successful brain surgery. Mr. Fieger, 53, had two brain tumors removed during the operation and is now recovering at home.

The Knack was formed in 1978 and a year later hit it big with “My Sharona.” The group’s debut album “Get the Knack” sold 6 million copies, followed by a second album “… But the Little Girls Understand,” which sold 2 million copies.